Tributes pour in for former Independent Media deputy chairman Tony Howard

Tony Howard, a former deputy chair of Independent Media, has died in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness, bravely fought.

On Thursday former colleagues and friends paid tribute to a man they remembered as a quintessential newspaperman with ink in his veins.

“The word legend is often overused,” said Kevin Ritchie, former editor of The Star and ex-Regional Executive Editor of Independent Newspapers Gauteng, “but Tony was a legend. He was a gentleman and a professional to his absolute core. There was not an aspect of the newspaper business that he did not know and that he had not himself worked in or experienced – with the exception of editorial.

“His love for newspapers and particularly the Independent group and the people that worked for them from the street sellers to the print room, advertising, back office all the way to head office was unfeigned and unsurpassed.

“He was a titan in an era of titans, when newspapers did more than wrap fish and chips, but shaped world opinion. We won’t see his like again.”

Tony Howard with current Independent Media Executive Chairman Dr Iqbal Survé. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

Gasant Abarder former Cape Argus editor and Cape Regional Executive Editor said from the moment he met Howard as an intern reporter at The Star in Johannesburg at 19 years old he was incredibly kind to him.

“And that kindness continued when I was editor of some of the group’s oldest newspapers like the Cape Argus and the Cape Times.

“He often had to make tough decisions but it was always with great dignity and a sense of humanity. I am so sorry for his family’s loss and offer them my sincere condolences.”

Tony Howard toasts The Star at its 125th anniversary celebration at the Rand Club in the Joburg CBD in 2012. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu / Independent Newspapers

Echoing similar sentiments was Alan Dunn former Daily News editor and KZN Regional Executive Editor.

“With all his decades in newspapers, Tony knew every aspect of the business intimately.

"A man with a formidable work rate, he was a pleasure to work with and for. He was approachable, a colleague who ably piloted the company through years of transition.

"Tony was an accountant, but his focus on the bottom line never blinded him to the personal circumstances of those around him," Dunn said.

Sandy Naude former GM Independent Media Cape and current CEO of Africa Community Media said: “Tony Howard’s lengthy media career was one of exceptional commitment — he served the media industry with unmatched dedication.”

Ishmet Davidson, former GM Independent Media Cape said: "I worked very closely with Tony in my last few years at Independent and was hugely fond of him, as was my wife. In this time I learned more from Tony than anyone else about the nitty gritty of running a media business.

"His love and passion for the industry was unrivalled and I will miss him dearly."

Tony Howard. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / Independent Newspapers

Howard is survived by his wife Dee and his daughter Claire. Funeral arrangements will be finalised in due course.

IOL News