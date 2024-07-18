Grade 1 pupil tests positive for Mpox, Education Department confirms first case at public school

NOTE: The Gauteng Department of Health has since retracted its initial statement. The updated article can be found here

A Grade 1 pupil is the first case of Mpox recorded at a public school in Gauteng.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane said the female pupil from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal was diagnosed with Mpox.

“Her parents told the school on Tuesday (July 16) that the child was taken to hospital after displaying symptoms.

“According to information at our disposal, the learner had visited relatives in Boplaas this past weekend, and during the visit, it is alleged that some of the relatives were displaying symptoms of Monkeypox.

“Upon returning home, the learner reportedly had itchy sores and was taken to the hospital on Monday where the diagnosis was reported as Monkeypox.”

The Department said the affected learner is currently receiving appropriate medical care and is in isolation, along with her family.

“Consistent communication is being kept with the family to provide all the necessary support.”

The Gauteng Department of Education, in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Health, will immediately initiate all necessary protocols to contain the situation and prevent further spread.

“The Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP) team will visit the school to provide intense health education and screening.”

Chiloane concluded: “We understand that this development may cause concern, but we assure the public that we are handling the situation with the highest level of care.”

He said the health and safety of school communities is their top priorities, and they will be working diligently with health authorities to manage the disease.

“We appeal to all parents and guardians to cooperate with health guidelines and to report any suspected symptoms of Monkeypox to healthcare providers promptly. Let us ensure the safety and wellbeing of our learners and staff.”

IOL News