Gauteng 2025 admissions: Over 500 000 Grade 1 and 8 online applications recorded

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says the department has received over 500 000 online applications for the 2025 intake. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers / Taken January 10, 2023

Gauteng MEC for basic education, Sport, arts, Culture and Recreation Matome Chiloane is thrilled to announce an exceptional response to their 2025 online admissions application system for the 2025 academic year.

Chiloane said with just six days since the system’s launch on July 11, they have received over half a million applications for grades one and eight.

According to Chiloane, by 11am on Wednesday, July 17, the online admissions system had recorded a total of 512 237 applications. This translates to 214 843 grade one applications and 297 394 grade eight applications.

“The phenomenal number of applications we’ve received demonstrates the trust parents place in our education system.

“The application window for grade one and grade 8 admissions is still open until August 12.

“We strongly encourage all parents to complete the five step application process,“ Chiloane said.

Chiloane said it is crucial to note that incomplete applications will not be processed for placements.

“Currently, we have identified over 12 000 parents who have not completed the full process,” he said.

Moreover, Chiloane said to ensure a smooth application process, parents must either upload certified copies of the required documents online or submit them all within seven days of application.

He said online document uploads need to be done only once for selected schools to view.

“We strongly recommend applying to a minimum of three and a maximum of five schools to increase the chances of successful placements.

“We urge all parents to ensure that the cellphone numbers they provide are accurate, as ongoing communication regarding their application will be sent via SMS notifications,” Chiloane said.

Furthermore, Chiloane said applicants who have submitted complete applications can expect to receive offers of placement form September 16.

Chiloane strongly advices parents who have already submitted applications to log in to their accounts using their Username and Password to ensure they have completed all the necessary steps.

“The Gauteng department of Education (GDE) remains committed to assisting parents who my not have the means to apply online.

“All schools in the province, as well as our 80 Decentralised Walk-in Centres, are available to provide support throughout the application process, ensuring that no child is left behind due to technological constraints.’’ he said.

Chiloane has also warned the public of a man who has been seen travelling with two children, moving from one ECD centre to another, posing as a parent for placement.

“It is alleged that this man proceeds to rob ECD staff of their cellphones and valuables whilst pretending to apply for the children he’s with.’’

According to Chiloane the suspect is alleged to have robbed centres in Daveyton (Ekurhuleni) and parts of Sedibeng. Chiloane said the suspect is said to drive a red Toyota Etios, registration number FZ19LV GP.

“We urge the public, and ECD Centres, to be vigilant and report this individual to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action,” he said.

Chiloane said the GDE remains committed to providing quality education for all and ensuring a fair and transparent admissions process.

Chiloane also noted that as they move forward with this crucial process they look forward to accommodating everyone in their schools.

‘’We extend our heartfelt thanks to all parents for their co-operation and understanding during this important period, Chiloane said.

