Pilot injured, passenger escapes unhurt following Pretoria plane crash

A pilot was injured while a passenger escaped unharmed after a light aircraft crashed in Pretoria, in the City of Tshwane, on Monday.

South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, Sisa Majola, confirmed that Bat Hawk LSA crashed on final approach for landing at the Bundy Fly Inn Estate airfield.

“This was a private flight to Wonderboom Airport with a pilot and passenger aboard. It was reported that while over head Rosslyn the pilot decided to return to Bundu Fly Inn Estate while on a long final approach and overhead the informal settlement the engine stopped.

“The pilot decided to execute a forced landing in an open field,” Majola explained.

It is alleged that during the forced landing sequence, the aircraft sustained substantial damage, and the pilot suffered minor injuries. The passenger was not injured.

“In line with the Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) procedures, an investigator was dispatched to the site to gather relevant information.

“The AIID will decide on whether to continue with the investigation into the circumstances of this accident or not. The decision will be determined through the gathering and analysis of the initial information and the safety concerns identified by this process,” Majola said.

