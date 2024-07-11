NATU calls for swift probe into deadly Carltonville crash

The National Teachers' Union (NATU) has called on the authorities to conduct an urgent and thorough investigation after a fatal crash claimed the lives of 12 people and their driver in Carltonville.

The tragic event occurred on Wednesday, when a minibus carrying 22 learners from Rocklands Primary and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig crashed into a bakkie.

The impact caused the minibus to overturn and catch fire, resulting in the immediate deaths of the driver and twelve children. At least seven children have been hospitalized.

Natu secretary general Doctor Ngema has sent condolences to the affected families, classmates, and teachers

"We are flabbergasted and astounded at this tragic loss of life.

“We strongly denounce and condemn reckless driving on our roads and call for heavy punishment against the perpetrator,” said Ngema.

Natu also urged the Gauteng Department of Education to provide immediate psycho-social support and trauma counselling to the affected schools' teachers and learners.

The union highlighted the need for comprehensive measures to address the emotional and psychological impact of such a traumatic event.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and commiserations are with the families, classmates, and teachers during this incredibly difficult time. The pain and grief inflicted by the loss of these young lives are immeasurable and inconceivably unbearable," said Ngema in a statement.

Ngema has called on authorities to implement stricter regulations and ensure that such accidents are prevented in the future.

IOL