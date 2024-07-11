DBE Minister Gwarube mourns the 12 students who died in minibus crash

Twelve learners along with their school transport driver died in a tragic accident when a bakkie that was over taking the mini bus crashed into it causing it to capsize and burst into flames trapping some learners. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has sent her condolences to the families, friends and school community after 12 pupils and their driver after a fatal crash in Carltonville.

Seven other learners were rushed to hospitals.

According to the Department of Education in Gauteng, a private school minibus was transporting the students on the second day of school.

The minibus got involved in a horrific accident around the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, Carltonville.

Gwarube has sent her condolences to the families.

“The loss of loved ones is never easy, the loss is markedly acute when it is our children that we have to bury. We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the parents of the children, we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers and hoping that healing and grace locate you,” she said.

Gwarube also wished the learners who were hurt in the accident a full and speedy recovery.

The accident happened on the same week schools reopen for the new term.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane also expressed sadness.

“The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners.”

“It is alleged that the learner transport was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn and subsequently catch fire.

“This horrific accident is alleged to have occurred around 6.45 am,” said MEC Chiloane.

IOL