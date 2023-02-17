The N1 near Nichol Highway is closed to traffic after one person was injured in tanker explosion on Friday morning. Picture: Supplied

The N1, near William Nicol, has been partially closed following a tanker explosion on Friday morning.

“Just before midday on Friday Emer-G-Med together with multiple emergency service agencies responded to the scene of a collision involving a tanker on the N1 near William Nicol,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen.

He said on arrival at the scene the tanker, carrying an unconfirmed substance, had exploded and was engulfed in flames.

“One person was treated for moderate injuries and taken by Emer-G-Med ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care. Traffic in the area is severely affected as the roadway remains closed for clean up operations,” van Reenen said.

The tanker explosion comes less than two months after 34 people died in a tanker explosion in Boksburg.

At the time, IOL reported that a truck driver hauling a gas tanker drove under a bridge and got stuck, which caused the tanker to leak and explode.

A truck from the fire department, the gas truck, two cars and two houses were destroyed in the explosion, while other houses suffered damage.

A negligent and reckless driving case will be opened against the driver however, he was later released from custody.

A mother had to bury her children, killed in the horrific incident. Jamel Eales (16), Sebastiaan Eales (14) and Adrian Eales (12) as well as Gerrie Brits (10) died at the scene.

