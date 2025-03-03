Mother sentenced for R400,000 medical aid fraud after daughter dies in hospital under false identity

Mamello Kate Khabo was sentenced last week after being convicted of fraud after she brought her sick daughter to be treated in hospital on credentials of her other daughter.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in Free State has convicted and sentenced a 48-year-old mother, after she defrauded the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) of more than R400,000.

Mamello Kate Khabo was last week found guilty of medical aid fraud and sentenced by the court.

Free State spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said Khabo brought her daughter who was not on the Gems medical aid, to a hospital and the minor was admitted.

The sick child’s sister, Khabo’s other child, was the one with Gems medical aid cover. The sick child later died in hospital.

“The accused defrauded Government Employees Medical Scheme over R400 000 in medical aid claims. In August 2022, the accused (Khabo) admitted her daughter to Busamed private hospital in Bloemfontein. The patient was later transferred to MediClinic where she sadly passed away,” said Mohobeleli.

“When it was time to register her daughter's death and be issued a certificate, she was left with no choice but to confess that she had admitted her deceased daughter under the name of her surviving daughter, who is a beneficiary of Gems.”

Mohobeleli said Hawks detectives collected evidence of the fraud, enough to convince the court to issue a warrant of arrest against the grieving mother.

On November 12 last year, Khabo was arrested.

Khabo was sentenced to four years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of a similar offence during the period of suspension.

Last year, IOL reported that a Limpopo-based psychologist, Penelope Homu, appeared before the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crime Court facing charges of fraud.

At the time, the Hawks said the medical practitioner pleaded guilty to the charges before she was sentenced.

“She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a fine of R120,000 or five years imprisonment. She was further declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Limpopo spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa.