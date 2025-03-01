Man found guilty of assaulting healthcare worker with faeces in Free State

The Welkom Magistrate Court convicted a man for assaulting a healthcare worker with faeces at Thabong Clinic.

A 38-year-old man has been found guilty of assaulting and humiliating a healthcare worker by throwing a bucket of faeces on the Thabong Clinic employee in Welkom, Free State.

Free State Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi said the upcoming sentencing of the patient would serve as a warning to those who commit acts of violence against public servants and reinforces the dignity of health workers.

“We trust that the sentence will send a clear message that violence and abuse will not be tolerated in our health facilities. We urge all patients to remain patient and follow the proper complaints management procedures instead of resorting to violence,” he said.

Detailing the assault that took place on July 26, 2024, department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the incident occurred after the patient visited the clinic in the early hours of Thursday, 25 July 2024.

Mvambi said the patient expressed his dissatisfaction with the speed of service. “Following his voluntary departure, he returned the next day with a bucket of faeces, which he poured over the unsuspecting health worker.”

He said this created chaos and disrupted health services in the reception area, forcing the clinic to close prematurely.

“The violated health worker and other affected staff members received counselling from the Department and returned to their duties, demonstrating resilience and dedication to their patients,” he said.

Mvambi said after the attack, the man boasted about the incident on social media, further highlighting the severity of his actions.

A case was subsequently opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS), which revealed that he was a parolee, he said.

According to Mvambi, the man was swiftly apprehended for the case and violation of his parole conditions.

MEC Mahlatsi said he was proud of the healthcare worker for her strength and commitment to justice.

“We commend her for standing firm in the face of adversity and pursuing justice against her perpetrator,” he stated.

In a separate civil servant assault incident, five months later in Mpumalanga, police arrested a 41-year-old parolee for robbery in which a State firearm was stolen from a member of the SAPS stationed at Malelane.

After being on the run for several days, the robbery suspect was arrested after he voluntarily surrendered himself to the Nelspruit SAPS.

[email protected]