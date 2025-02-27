Bayswater human trafficking case: Four suspects arrested, drugs and SANDF uniform seized

Police have arrested four people in connection with human trafficking at a Bayswater home in Bloemfontein

He said officers from the Serious Organised Crime Intervention Unit received a tip-off about an incident where a woman had been trafficked.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli, said the four, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested on charges of trafficking in persons , illegal possession of drugs, illegal possession of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police have arrested four people on charges of human trafficking after a woman was allegedly lured to a house in the Free State and fed drugs.

"A 39-year-old Bloemfontein woman had allegedly been lured by a female suspect with promises of a better life. Once at the Bayswater house, in Bloemfontein, the recruiter was paid and the victim bought new supplies of food and clothes. Things turned sour when she was fed drugs and forced to perform acts of a sexual nature and clean the house," Mohobeleli said.

This week, two properties were raided where four suspects were arrested.

Police recovered items including drugs (crystal meth and mandrax), military uniform, cellphones, a bank card scanner and two firearms and ammunition

Free State Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Mokgadi Bokaba would like to urge communities to be vigilant and report human trafficking.

"Let us verify opportunities even if they are presented by trusted people," she warned.

