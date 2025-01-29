Tragic car accident claims lives of three pupils from Dr. CF Visserskool in Bloemfontein

Tributes have been streaming in for three pupils from Dr. CF Visserskool who were killed in a car accident. One pupil survived the crash and is recovering in hospital.

The car accident took place on Friday near Bloemfontein.

According to the Free State Education Department, the pupils have been identified as Ryan Smith, 6, Ayden Smith, 8, and Leane Van Papendorp.

A fourth pupil Tennique Joubert,6, is still in the intensive care unit at a local hospital due to severe injuries.

Free State Education MEC Dr MJ Maboya said: "On behalf of the entire education fraternity in the Free State and South Africa, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased learners.

"May they find comfort in knowing that we share their loss and mourn the passing of these young lives."

The Department said that psychological support was provided to both teachers and pupils.

The MEC said the tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the preciousness of life and the importance of supporting those affected by loss.

In a statement school principal Riekie Venter said: "Our hearts go out to the parents and families of the two sons and one daughter who died in the accident.

"One little girl is still critical in hospital. Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the families at this incredibly sad and difficult time. May God comfort you and give you strength to get through this unimaginable loss."

Free State police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle clarified that on Wednesday morning one pupil was still recovering in hospital.

Police said the accident took place on January 24, 2025 on the N8 at the intersection of Kruger Avenue where a sedan and bakkie collided.

"Three children died and one is still in hospital. The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to hospital.

"The police are still actively working on the investigation to gather all relevant information, evidence, and specialist reports related to the accident."

Earle said the investigation aims to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including all contributing factors. Once the investigation is completed, the docket will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision, which will guide the next steps.

"We kindly request the public to allow the investigation team the necessary time and space to conclude their work without speculation. This is a sensitive case, and we urge anyone with relevant information to come forward."

They can contact the detective commander, Captain Rassie Erasmus directly on 082 467 6348.

