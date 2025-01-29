Hawks arrest Free State company director for Covid-19 TERS fraud

IOL Antonio Richard Macdonald was released on bail following allegations he defrauded the UIF. Picture: Supplied /Hawks

A Free State businessman was arrested this week over Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) fraud allegations.

Antonio Richard Macdonald, 61, the owner of Radius Sales Merchandising appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court where he was charged with fraud and money laundering.

He was released on R5,000 bail and ordered to appear back in court in March.

Macdonald was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) on Monday.

Explaining the arrest, Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti said it is alleged between March 27, 2020, and June 19, 2021, Macdonald lodged an application for Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) on behalf of his purported employees, which was approved.

The Hawks said the UIF made ten payments to a total amount of R1,082,460.96.

"An internal investigation was conducted and it was established that three people whose names were appearing on the fund application were Lesotho nationals who were in South Africa illegally."

The matter was referred to the Hawks for further probing which led to Macdonald's arrest.

At the next court appearance, the matter is expected to be transferred to the Regional Court.

IOL News