IOL Judgement will be delivered in the Moroadi Cholota case. Picture: NPA

The Bloemfontein High Court is expected to deliver judgment in the Moroadi Cholota case.

Cholota, 37, applied to the Bloemfontein High Court last year to declare the fraud and corruption charges against her unconstitutional and invalid.

Judgment was reserved on November 7, 2024 and is expected to be delivered on Thursday morning at 9.30am.

The former personal assistant of Ace Magashule is facing an array of charges relating to the R255 million Free State asbestos case.

She denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the State had a weak case against her.

Cholota, who was living in the United States of America, was extradited to South Africa in August 2024.

She wants the court to declare her extradition unlawful.

Cholota who is out on R2,500 bail is charged alongside 18 others including her former boss Ace Magashule and businessman Edwin Sodi.

Cholota has been cited as the 17th accused in the 110-page State indictment.

The State further alleges that Cholota as a personal assistant to Magashule, her tasks included handling correspondence and assisting in the scheduling of meetings and trips on his behalf.

Magashule, during his State of the Province Address in the Free State on June 26, 2014, made mention of the project to eradicate cancer-causing asbestos roofing in the Free State which would take place from 2014 to 2019.

The State further alleges that none of the work was ever done on the 300,000 houses.

The pre-trial was held with the main trial set to begin in April.

IOL News