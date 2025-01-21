A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of two Free State cops.

A 29-year-old man is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the murder of Free State cops Constable Sipho Mohapi and Constable Gedione Motloung.

The policemen were fatally shot while responding to a house robbery in Phuthaditjhaba on January 4, 2025.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the suspect was traced and arrested in Mangaung village on Monday.

"He was found in possession of one silver and black Taurus pistol, one pistol magazine with two live ammunition, one brown balaclava, and a Samsung Galaxy cellphone," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The three other suspects are Marasane Kabelo Anmony, 27, who was arrested on January 16, 2025.

He appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrates Court the following day and was charged with murder and robbery.

Pakiso Lethako, 24, was arrested on January 15, 2025, and the third suspect Lakaje Piet Thetha, 53, was arrested on January 17, 2025.

"The 29-year-old suspect is expected to appear before Phuthaditjhaba Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 22 January 2025 on charges of murder of two police officers, house robbery, and possession of an unlicensed firearm."

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation applauded the team who made the arrests and expressed his gratitude to the communities assisting the investigating team in bringing forward the perpetrators so that they face the mighty arm of the law.

IOL News