Twelve members of the 'Born to Kill' gang in the Free State have been jailed, a move the National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed.

The men were sentenced in the High Court of South Africa, Free State Division on Thursday.

"These sentences, ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment, reflect the gravity of their crimes and their devastating impact on the Botshabelo community," said NPA provincial spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The NPA said the group was found guilty of several crimes, including violations of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998, multiple counts of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, arson, malicious injury to property, and rape.

These charges stem from a violent incident on 16 November 2020, when BTK members clashed with the Roma gang in Botshabelo, transforming the W-Section community into a zone of terror."

"Armed with pangas, knives, and stones, the gang members attacked residents, looted homes, and destroyed property. Tragically, one victim, Chrisjan Katlolo Matshiliso, was killed during the rampage."

The gang members are:

-Patrick Xingane Loki Matsemela, 21, - sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment.

-Peneas Tseuoa, 21- sentenced to life imprisonment plus 81 years.

-Karabo Godfrey Chimama Sepeane, 22, sentenced to life imprisonment plus 51 years

-Siyabonga Bennet Masango, 22, jailed to 20 years direct imprisonment

-Tshokolo Shasha Mosooenyane, 25, sentenced to life imprisonment plus 81 years

-Retshepile Tshepo Thole, 23, sentenced to life imprisonment plus 33 years

-Mpho Joseph Success Makhele, 25, jailed to 21 years direct imprisonment

-Bulelani Innocent Fana Dyantyi, 24, sentenced to life imprisonment plus 91 years

-Teboho Richard Memane, 22, jailed to 21 years direct imprisonment

-Tlotlisang Joseph Maquba, 22, Life imprisonment plus 66 years

-Lenka Patrick Lele Thejane, 35, sentenced to 22 years direct imprisonment

-Goodwill Zwane Mokwena, 28, sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment

The NPA said during the trial, Senior State Advocate Jacques Harrington highlighted the need for severe penalties to deter gang-related crimes and restore peace in the Free State Province.

"Advocate Harrington emphasized that gang violence has no place in society, and the court concurred, imposing sentences designed to send a strong deterrent message to other criminal elements."

IOL News