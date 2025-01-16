Police have arrested an illegal immigrant for the murders of two South African Police Service constables.

Police have made a breakthrough into a murder investigation of two constables who were killed in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State, earlier this month.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the accused was caught on horseback, near the Monontsha Port of Entry.

She said the suspect, who is in South Africa illegally, was traced and arrested in Phuthaditjhaba by a team consisting of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Provincial Organised Crime, and Local Criminal Record Center (LCRC) on Wednesday.

"He was caught on horseback near the Monontsha Port of Entry in an apparent attempt to escape into neighbouring Lesotho. The suspect was found in possession of a cellphone stolen during the robbery and a firearm suspected to have been used during the murders.

"He will appear in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery," Mogale said.

The officers; Constables Sipho Mohapi and Gedione Motloung, were attending to a house robbery complaint when they were gunned down. They were stationed at the Namahadi police station in QwaQwa.

National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General (Adv/Dr) Godfrey Lebeya has commended the multi-disciplinary team, which has worked without ceasing, for the breakthrough.

"A search for two outstanding suspects continues," he said.

