The former police constable was convicted in July 2024 for her crimes.

A former member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) from the Free State has been sentenced in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court after selling state firearms.

Constable Noxolo Perseverance Job, aged 39, was attached to the SAPS’ Protection and Security Services (PSS) in Bloemfontein.

Job was convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and violating the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) was behind Job’s arrest.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said Job arranged a robbery for firearms to be stolen from the PSS offices.

“In October 2019, Job, who was a Constable responsible for static security at national key points and residences of VIPs in the Free State, arranged for people to steal firearms from a safe at the PSS offices. She further offered her official firearm to would-be robbers at a fee of R50,000,” Mohobeleli said.

Members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team became aware of the police officer’s plans.

“She was arrested on October 8, 2019, during a mock transaction,” Mohobeleli said.

Job was subsequently found guilty of the charges brought against her on July 30, 2024.

The former police officer was subsequently sentenced to four years' direct imprisonment on January 13, 2025.

Head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba welcomed the removal of Job from the police service and society.

“She was a danger to her colleagues and society at large. These firearms would have been used to rob, rape, and kill had they landed in the wrong hands,” Bokaba said.

[email protected]

IOL