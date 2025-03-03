Hawks arrest G4S guard in connection with ATM hijacking and kidnapping

IOL A G4S security guard faces serious charges of hijacking and kidnapping after an incident involving armed suspects in Eastern Cape. Picture: File image

A G4S security guard is expected to appear in the Port St. Johns Magistrate's Court on Monday morning on allegations of hijacking and kidnapping.

The 40-year-old was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) on Saturday.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said two G4S security guards were allegedly driving a Toyota Etios near Ntlaza in Libode, servicing Capitec Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

"It is alleged a Volkswagen Polo bumped their vehicle, but the guards stopped and checked the damages."

The Hawks said a white Toyota Fortuner came from nowhere, presumably stopped next to the Etios.

"It is further alleged armed suspects alighted and instructed the guards to lie down on the road and disarmed them of their firearms.

"The suspects then drove off in a Fortuner and dropped the guards near Ngqeleni in the forest."

The Hawks said the G4S Etios was found by police in the Pantu area near Port St. Johns, with two occupants inside and the suspects fled from the police.

"Few metres away, the suspects abandoned the vehicle, then fled on foot.

"A chase ensued, with one suspect arrested, while his accomplice vanished. Firearms and ATM keys were robbed, and later the ATM keys were recovered from the suspect.

"An intensive investigation established that the suspect is currently employed by G4S Cash Solutions based in Gauteng province.

"More suspects are at large and investigations continue."

IOL News