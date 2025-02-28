Police seek information on Eastern Cape couple's execution-style killing

IOL Police are searching for suspects involved in the brutal murder of an Eastern Cape couple, found dead in their home with multiple gunshot wounds. File photo: Pixabay

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the brutal killing of an Eastern Cape couple.

The couple - a 58-year-old man and his 64-year-old woman - were found dead in their homestead on Thursday night.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said police were alerted to the crime at approximately 6pm".

"Police arrived at the scene to find the lifeless bodies of the couple lying in a pool of blood, both with multiple gunshot wounds."

"It is alleged that three unidentified men arrived at the victim's home, where they found the wife alone.

"The suspects then ordered her to call her husband. When he arrived, both victims were shot execution-style before the assailants fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Polo bearing CA registration plates."

Two cases of murder have been opened, and police are actively investigating the motive behind the attack.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the suspects' arrest to come forward. Detective Warrant Officer Tukwayo can be contacted at 082 403 279, or tips can be reported anonymously via Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

IOL News