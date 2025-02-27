Emaan Fatima Kidnapping: Three foreign nationals to remain behind bars

IOL Foreign national trio charged for the kidnapping of Emaan Fatima made another appearance in the East London Magistrate's Court on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Three foreign nationals charged with the kidnapping of nine-year-old East London girl Emaan Fatima made another appearance in the East London Magistrate's Court.

The men, aged between 20 and 67, will not be named as more arrests are imminent, the court heard.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the trio appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Colonel Avele Fumba said the matter was adjourned to March 4, 2025 and March 5, 2025 for an interpreter.

Emaan was kidnapping on February 4, 2025 outside Buffalo Flats.

Fumba said that according to investigations, the victim was returning home from school when she was accosted by two unidentified suspects.

She was taken in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla to an unknown place. "A meticulous investigation led to the arrests of the suspects."

Last week a foreign national businesswoman was found unharmed following a kidnapping.

Juan Yang, 43, was allegedly kidnapped on February 13, 2025, while on her way to Kenako Mall to close one of her business premises.

Police said Yang’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo, was later found abandoned in Sakela Street, KwaZakhele.

The Hawks said after relentless efforts and strategic pressure exerted by the multidisciplinary team, she was released on February 19, 2025, and found near KwaZakhele Police Station.

Fumba said following a medical assessment, she was reported to be in good health.

IOL News