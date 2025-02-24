Eastern Cape records 10 cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Fever is one of the symptoms of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

At least 10 confirmed cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) have been reported in East London, in the Eastern Cape.

The Buffalo City Municipality said the cases were mainly from primary schools and daycare centres in the district's northern region.

"The Buffalo City District Health and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCMM) officials are investigating all the cases. We are calling for calm, as the cases are still under control. School principals and daycare operators are encouraged to continue being vigilant," the BCM Municipality's Health Services Department said.

It added that schools and daycare centres will be inspected by environmental health practitioners to ensure basic health and hygiene conditions, with those that do not meet with minimum health and hygiene standards facing temporary closure.

HFMD cases were first reported in KwaZulu-Natal with the provincial Department of Health confirming more than 300 cases. KZN Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, said most of the cases were from a primary school in Phoenix.

HFMD is not Foot and Mouth Disease which is associated with animals.

HFMD is a viral infection that presents mainly in children and symptoms include blisters on the mouth, hands and feet, fever and sore throat. The symptoms of HFMD usually start three to seven days after being infected, and last between seven to 10 days.

