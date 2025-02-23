Police appeal for information on double murder in Kwazakele

iol Gqeberha Police are calling the community to assist in the murder of two men in Kwazakele.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha are appealing to anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of suspects who gunned down two men in Kwazakele on the evening of Friday, February 21.

At approximately 20h00, the community heard multiple gunshots being fired in Sakuba Street, Zwide, and soon thereafter a car sped off.

The community found the two men lying on the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds.

The motive and the suspects are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

The names of the deceased will be released once the next of kin have identified them.

Any person that could assist police with information to solve this investigation can contact the investigating officer at D/Lt Col Monde Sitole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 1011 or the nearest police station.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

