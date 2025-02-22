Eastern Cape businesswoman kidnapped and rescued after six days

IOL An Eastern Cape businesswoman Juan Yang has been rescued. Picture: File

An Eastern Cape businesswoman who was kidnapped last week has been released.

Juan Yang, 43, was allegedly kidnapped on February 13, 2025, while on her way to Kenako Mall to close one of her business premises.

Police said Yang’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo, was later found abandoned in Sakela Street, KwaZakhele.

The matter was transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks).

"Her sudden disappearance and loss of communication prompted an immediate response from law enforcement," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Avele Fumba.

"After relentless efforts and strategic pressure exerted by the multidisciplinary team, she was released on February 19, 2025, and found near KwaZakhele Police Station."

Fumba said following a medical assessment, she was reported to be in good health.

"Police are following all possible leads to make arrests."

During the release of the crime statistics on Friday, police minister Senzo Mchunu said the Eastern Cape was one of four provinces that dominate on criminality.

The Minister said he was also concerned with the rise in kidnappings.

"We note that most of these kidnappings are said to be orchestrated from St Albans prisons, and the mastermind of these kidnappings still has access to a number of cellphones."

IOL News