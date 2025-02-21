Update: Ipid takes over Eastern Cape fatal shoot-out investigation, death toll now at 7

The scene where it is alleged Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara was killed in the Eastern Cape.

Police have confirmed that the death toll from Thursday's shoot-out near Butterworth in the Eastern Cape has now risen to seven.

"Police can confirm that the number of the suspects who were fatally wounded has increased to seven suspects. The other vehicle was stuck in the river banks, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Search and rescue team was summoned, and one body was retrieved from the river. Police recovered four AK 47 rifles and two pistols. Investigations are ongoing," Eastern Cape police stated.

According to reports, feared alleged extortion kingpin, Yanga 'Bara Nyalara, was among the dead.

Eastern Cape police say the matter has been transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation.

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that National Intervention Unit (NIU) officers received information about two vehicles, loaded with firearms, travelling from Cofimvaba.

"Police spotted the vehicles near Cofimvaba and attempted to stop them. The suspects sped off. A chase ensued, officers called for back-up. The chase ended up between Ndabakazi and Butterworth and suspects fired at police who shot back," explained Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

Mawisa stated that the suspects had been fatally wounded, and police recovered a cache of firearms from the suspects' vehicles