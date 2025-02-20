Three foreign nationals arrested in the kidnapping case of nine-year-old Emaan Fatima to remain in jail

IOL Three foreign nationals have been remanded in custody following their court appearance on Wednesday for the alleged kidnapping of Emaan Fatima.

A Pakistani national, a Mozambique national and a Lesotho national appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

They are aged between 20 and 67.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the trio were remanded in custody for a formal bail application on February 27, 2025.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said one of the accused's attorneys told the court that he needed time to prepare as he was given instructions late.

The nine-year-old was kidnapped outside a school in Buffalo Flats in East London on February 4, 2025.

She had been returning home when the suspects snatched her. She was taken to an unknown place.

Fatima was released almost a week later, near a police station.

It is understood a ransom was paid for her release.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said more arrests were imminent as the investigation unfolded.

There has been a spate of kidnapping incidents in the Eastern Cape in recent weeks.

Currently, the Hawks are still searching for two people who were kidnapped in separate incidents last week.

Juan Yang, 43, was kidnapped on February 13, 2025, at around 5 pm on Sakela Street, KwaZakhele, and Arshad Mahmood, 47, was kidnapped outside his business premises in Korster on February 14, 2025, just before 6 am.

There have been no new developments in these cases.

* This story was updated to remove the names of the accused.