Imam Muhsin Hendricks laid to rest amid calls for justice

It has been confirmed Imam Muhsin Hendricks has been laid to rest.

The first openly gay imam in South Africa who was gunned down in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape at the weekend has been laid to rest.

Muhsin Hendricks, 57, was assassinated in Bethelsdorp on Saturday in broad daylight. At the time of the incident, he is believed to have been officiating the wedding of a heterosexual couple - a Muslim woman and a non-Muslim man.

CCTV footage has since gone viral of the shooting incident.

Hendricks came out as gay in 1996 and also founded the Inner Circle that year.

The Inner Circle is an organisation that provides support and a safe space for queer Muslims. He also later founded the inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque.

In a statement released by the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, it was confirmed that Hendricks was laid to rest.

The organisation described Hendricks as a visionary leader, compassionate mentor, and a beacon of hope to many.

“As a certified marriage officer, he made himself available to officiate interfaith marriages, in alignment with his principles of equality, and religious unity. He was visiting Gqeberha to officiate the marriages of two interfaith heterosexual couples when he was tragically shot and killed on Saturday morning, February 15,” the organisation said.

It further stated Hendricks’ family called for privacy during this time.

A memorial service will be hosted and details will be conveyed in the coming days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the activist on X (formerly Twitter).