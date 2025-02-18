Imam Muhsin Hendricks laid to rest amid calls for justice
It has been confirmed Imam Muhsin Hendricks has been laid to rest.
Image: Supplied
The first openly gay imam in South Africa who was gunned down in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape at the weekend has been laid to rest.
Muhsin Hendricks, 57, was assassinated in Bethelsdorp on Saturday in broad daylight. At the time of the incident, he is believed to have been officiating the wedding of a heterosexual couple - a Muslim woman and a non-Muslim man.
CCTV footage has since gone viral of the shooting incident.
Hendricks came out as gay in 1996 and also founded the Inner Circle that year.
The Inner Circle is an organisation that provides support and a safe space for queer Muslims. He also later founded the inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque.
In a statement released by the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, it was confirmed that Hendricks was laid to rest.
The organisation described Hendricks as a visionary leader, compassionate mentor, and a beacon of hope to many.
“As a certified marriage officer, he made himself available to officiate interfaith marriages, in alignment with his principles of equality, and religious unity. He was visiting Gqeberha to officiate the marriages of two interfaith heterosexual couples when he was tragically shot and killed on Saturday morning, February 15,” the organisation said.
It further stated Hendricks’ family called for privacy during this time.
A memorial service will be hosted and details will be conveyed in the coming days.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the activist on X (formerly Twitter).
“While we await the outcome of investigations, I am concerned about the reported likelihood of this being a hate crime against a religious leader who championed the rights and protection of LGBTQ+ Muslims and compatriots more broadly. Like all South Africans, I anticipate that the perpetrators will be brought to book for this heinous attack. [sic]”
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel said police were ‘hot on the heels’ of suspects involved in the shooting incident, but also stated it was too early to establish if this was indeed a hate crime.
Advocate Igshaan Higgins told IOL that, from a legal perspective, there is not enough evidence to establish whether this was a hate crime at this time.
“It could be a jilted lover, an attempted robbery, one cannot say it is a hate crime because it is the gay Imam. We have all seen the video and at this point what everyone is doing is merely just speculating. In law, there is no room for speculation. Until arrests are made and the investigation is completed then we can state the motive, until then, it is too early to reach that conclusion,” he said.
Higgins also said, that if one looks at the crime of the Islamic perspective it condemns this killing.
“One thing Islam is clear on is that murder is haram. Qu’ran is clear that life is sacred. So, just like the South African Constitution, so the Quranic law is clear. There is no justification for murder,” Higgins added.
The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) also condemned the murder.
“The sanctity of human life is a fundamental tenet of Islam, and the unlawful taking of life is a grave transgression, both in religious jurisprudence and within the legal framework of the Republic of South Africa,” it said.
The MJC calls on the SAPS to do a thorough investigation and find those responsible for the murder.
“It has been alleged that the killing may have been motivated by hatred toward Muhsin Hendricks due to his views on same-sex relationships. While the MJC has consistently maintained that Muhsin’s position is incompatible with Islamic teachings, we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQ community or any other community. As members of a democratic, pluralistic society, the MJC remains steadfast in advocating for peaceful coexistence and mutual respect, even amidst divergent views,” it said.
IOL
Related Topics: