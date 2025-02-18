Hawks search for kidnap victims Juan Yang and Arshad Mahmood

IOL Authorities are investigating two separate kidnappings in the Eastern Cape, with police urging the public for information on the missing individuals. Picture: File image

Police are still searching for two people who were kidnapped in separate incidents in the Eastern Cape last week.

There has been a spate of kidnappings in South Africa in recent weeks.

In the most recent incident, 43-year-old Juan Yang was last seen on February 13, 2025, at around 5 pm.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said Yang's family contacted the police after being unable to reach her.

"Yang’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo, was later found abandoned in Sakela Street, KwaZakhele."

In the second incident, Arshad Mahmood, 47, was kidnapped outside his business premises in Korster on February 14, 2025, just before 6 am.

"According to reports, five unidentified suspects arrived in a black JWM double cab vehicle and, at gunpoint, forced Mahmood into the vehicle before fleeing the scene."

On Tuesday morning, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) told IOL that they were still searching for the victims.

Spokesperson Avele Fumba said he was unable to disclose any information regarding ransom demands as the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

Last week a nine-year-old East London girl was freed, seven days after she was snatched while returning home from school.

The kidnapping took place in Buffalo Flats. The girl was freed near a police station.

It is unclear how much ransom was paid.

South Africa now records over 4,000 kidnappings over a three month period according to the most recent crime statistics.

IOL News