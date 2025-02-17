Lusikisiki mass murder trial adjourned to March

IOL The eight accused of the Lusikisiki mass murder trial set. Picture: Supplied

The Lusikisiki mass murder trial did not get underway on Monday in The Lusikisiki Regional Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the province said the matter was adjourned to March 10.

Explaining today's court proceedings NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the trial was initially scheduled to commence on Monday however, the addition of an eighth accused - Songezo Vuma- in January necessitated further investigations be conducted.

"The Eastern Cape Judge President has also made available a judge to specifically preside over the case, which means it will be speedily dealt with.

"So, it will be transferred to the Mthatha High Court, which will sit in Lusikisiki."

Vuma, 20, was the last person to be arrested in connection with the mass murder of 18 people.

A total of 15 women and three men died in two separate incidents on September 28, 2024.

The alleged mastermind of the murders is serving a life sentence for another murder.

Vuma was arrested on a bus en route to Cape Town on January 5, 2024. He appeared in court two days later.

The other accused in the matter are murder parolee Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, who is alleged to have orchestrated the murder, Zenande Paya, 38, Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, Aphiwe "AP" Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, and Bonga Hintsa, 32.

They are all facing 18 charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

IOL News