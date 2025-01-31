Tragic Discovery: Missing Eastern Cape toddler found deceased

IOL Amamkele Lishushu Mpetha who was reported missing was found floating in a river. Picture: SAPS

An Eastern Cape toddler reported missing on Monday has been found deceased.

Police said Amamkele Lishushu Mpetha went missing at around 8 am from his home in the Ngqeleni area.

The 22-month-old toddler boy was with his grandmother at their home when she noticed he was missing.

"She noticed that he was missing and looked for him, she also alerted the neighbors but to no avail," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo.

On Thursday police recovered the toddler's body in a nearby river and his family positively identified his body.

In a similar incident, the search for a missing two-year-old boy ended in tragedy when his body was found in a river leading to the Hartbeespoort Dam in December last year.

Family members reportedly last saw the child playing in a field near the river area close to the Hartbeespoort Dam, but after he failed to return home, the alarm was raised."

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said an extensive search on the river and surrounding areas included a police helicopter that joined in the search efforts.

“During the search operation, the body of the child was located and recovered from the river by police divers."

IOL News