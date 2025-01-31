Man arrested after he was caught on video assaulting elderly women

IOL A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a video of him assaulting two elderly women in the Eastern Cape went viral. Picture: X

A 29-year-old man who was caught on camera allegedly assaulting two women in the Eastern Cape has been arrested.

Eastern Cape police said they are committed to fighting Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and that members swiftly followed up on an incident that was captured in a video that went viral where a man was seen assaulting two women in Elliotdale.

"The suspect was seen in the video assaulting two women at the Sholorha Location outside Elliotdale on Thursday (January 30, 2025)," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

"A case of assault was opened for investigation, and a preliminary investigation was conducted with no success."

He said the suspect was eventually arrested and charged with assault.

"At this stage, the motive is unclear and forms part of the continuing investigation."

The suspect is due to appear at the Elliotdale Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"SAPS strongly condemns acts of GBV. Such heinous crimes have no place in our society. SAPS remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, particularly women and children. We will continue to work tirelessly to investigate and prosecute GBV cases and to provide support and protection to victims."

IOL News