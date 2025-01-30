Woman arrested for allegedly staging her kidnapping to extort money from her boyfriend

The Hawks have arrested a woman in connection with the staging on her own kidnapping.

An Eastern Cape woman is expected to line up in the dock on Thursday following her arrest on allegations she staged her kidnapping.

The woman, 34, together with a man, was arrested on Wednesday by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks)

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the woman is alleged to have orchestrated her kidnapping alongside a male accomplice.

"Their deliberate intentions were allegedly to extort money from her family and boyfriend."

Explaining the merits of the case, Fumba said on October 13, 2024, the complainant (suspect's boyfriend) reported that his girlfriend had been kidnapped.

"He allegedly received alarming images including video clips of her tied up, with her mouth sealed shut with tape. Soon after, a ransom demand followed.

"Further reports indicate that the complainant reached out to the victim’s sister who confirmed receiving the same disturbing message from the same number."

Fumba said the matter was escalated to the Hawks for a thorough probe.

The suspect was allegedly released the same day.

"The Kidnapping Task Team swiftly launched a disruptive operation, the operation exposed a shocking twist. The so-called victim was allegedly complicit in the scheme."

"Further investigations revealed that the victim had allegedly staged the entire kidnapping and conspired with her accomplice to extract ransom money from her loved ones, with plans to split the funds."

The woman was arrested this week, following intensive investigations, and is set to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

"More arrests are imminent and the Hawks urge anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward."

The Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya issued a stern warning.

"Wasting state resources on fabricated crimes will not be tolerated. Those who abuse the system for personal gain will face the full might of the law."

IOL News