Boyfriend and estranged husband to be tried separately for murder of Gqeberha mother Vicki Terblanche

Two men implicated in the murder of Gqeberha mother, Vicki Terblanche, will be tried separately.

Terblanche's estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche and boyfriend appeared in court on Tuesday, where Acting Judge Samson Dunywa made the ruling.

The men are accused of plotting to kill Terblanche. Her body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes after she was reported missing by Leach.

Investigations into her murder led police officers to arrest Arnold, Leach and a third suspect, Dylan Cullis. Cullis pleaded guilty to his role in Terblanche's murder and turned state witness. He is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence.

Court appearance

Arnold and Leach appeared in the Eastern Cape High Court on Tuesday, where Leach pleaded guilty to all eight charges against him. The court rejected his plea on two charges, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, as he stated that there were other roleplayers involved in Terblanche's murder. Leach's plea also implicated Arnold which led to Arnold's defence asking for the trial to be separated.

Arnold's lawyer, Peter Daubermann, said there was evidence that could disprove Leach's allegations.

Terblanche, 42, was drugged and then suffocated to death in 2021. At the time she was in a relationship with Leach.