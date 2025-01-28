Hawks uncover R1 million in cash hidden in drums during arrest of identity fraud suspect

IOL An Eastern Cape man was caught with 57 Sassa cards and various bank card.

A 52-year-old Eastern Cape man who was arrested on identity fraud charges has been granted bail of R5,000.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said they uncovered and seized money, bank cards and live ammunition at Siphetho Ntaka's home in the Nomadolo Location in Ngqeleni on Saturday, January 25, 2024.

Speaking about the arrest, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba, said police received a tip-off that Ntaka was allegedly in possession of live rounds of ammunition.

"A raid was conducted and upon searching the suspect’s residence, the team reportedly uncovered a blue plastic drum containing over R1 million in cash, 57 Sassa and Easypay bank cards, 13 smart ID cards, 22 green ID books, 32 bank cards from various financial institutions and 26 live rounds of ammunition."

The suspect was arrested and charged with contraventions of the National Credit Act, Identification Act, Social Assistance Act, and unlawful possession of live ammunition.

He appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday and was released on R5,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned to February 12, 2025, for further investigation.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the teams for the arrest.

IOL News