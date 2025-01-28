Gqeberha murder trial: How Vicki Terblanche's ex-husband and boyfriend allegedly conspired to kill her

Murder victim Vicki Terblanche, 42, was found in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes on the outskirts of Gqeberha. Image: Facebook

Vicki Terblanche was reported missing to police by her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach. Image: Facebook

Arnold was granted bail of R1 million in 2023. A third accused, Dylan Cullis confessed to his role in Terblanche's murder and became a state witness. He was handed an 18-year prison sentence last in 2023. In court this week, it was heard how Leach and Terblanche initially planned to kill Arnold. However, following a brief encounter between the two men, they decided to kill her instead. According to reports, Terblanche spoke to Leach about her plan to kill Arnold. He claimed she believed she would gain more financially from an inheritance, rather than the couple's split. The couple's relationship soured, according to Leach, thanks to her alleged drug addiction. When Leach and Arnold met in person, Leach told him about Terblanche's plan and Arnold allegedly suggested orchestrating a hit on the mother of his child.

Vicki Terblanche was drugged and then suffocated with a pillow. Image: File image