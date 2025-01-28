Gqeberha murder trial: How Vicki Terblanche's ex-husband and boyfriend allegedly conspired to kill her
Murder victim Vicki Terblanche, 42, was found in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes on the outskirts of Gqeberha.
Image: Facebook
As the murder trial of Gqeberha woman, Vicki Terblanche, gets under way, the court has heard how her ex-husband and boyfriend hatched a plan to kill her.
In 2021, IOL reported that the 42-year-old mother's body was found dumped in a shallow grave in Greenbushes. Terblanche had been reported missing by her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach.
Shortly after the gruesome find, Leach was arrested and has been in custody since October 2021. Terblanche's estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, was also arrested.
Leach has pleaded guilty to the charges against him which include; murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of drugs. Arnold has maintained his innocence since his arrest.
Vicki Terblanche was reported missing to police by her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach.
Image: Facebook
Arnold was granted bail of R1 million in 2023.
A third accused, Dylan Cullis confessed to his role in Terblanche's murder and became a state witness. He was handed an 18-year prison sentence last in 2023.
In court this week, it was heard how Leach and Terblanche initially planned to kill Arnold.
However, following a brief encounter between the two men, they decided to kill her instead.
According to reports, Terblanche spoke to Leach about her plan to kill Arnold. He claimed she believed she would gain more financially from an inheritance, rather than the couple's split.
The couple's relationship soured, according to Leach, thanks to her alleged drug addiction.
When Leach and Arnold met in person, Leach told him about Terblanche's plan and Arnold allegedly suggested orchestrating a hit on the mother of his child.
Vicki Terblanche was drugged and then suffocated with a pillow.
Image: File image
In court, Leach stated that the plan was to drug Terblanche.
He detailed how he spiked her drink, had sex with her, but also ended up dosing off because he had taken a sip of the drink he'd concocted for Terblanche.
Leach said he did not suffocate Terblanche. He said Cullis suffocated Terblanche with a pillow.
Leach stated that Terblanche's body was then stuffed into the boot of a BMW while the men looked for where to dump her.
The men then went go-karting before they eventually disposed of Terblanche's body.
Algoa News reported that the matter was postponed to Tuesday to allow for the court to make a decision on pleas.
IOL
