Court denies bail for traditional nurse accused of assaulting initiate

A traditional nurse, charged for allegedly assaulting a circumcision initiate, will remain in custody a while longer.

Siyasanga Sifumba appeared in the Tsomo Magistrate's Court this week where bail was denied.

Eastern Cape police said Sifumba, aged 30, was hired by the boy's parents in the Gqogqorha Administration Area in Sixhotyeni.

"Further allegations are that the traditional nurse started to abuse the initiate using a wooden stick, kicking with booted feet, using open hand and closed fist to beat the initiate," said police spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

She was arrested on December 17 and has been in custody ever since.

Mgolodela said the initiate was so badly injured that he could not stand on his own. He was taken to Cofimvaba Hospital, where he was immediately transferred to Frere Hospital in East London due to the severity of his injuries.

Following a series of court appearances, Sifumba's bail application on Thursday was denied.

The matter is remanded to February 10 for the Regional Court date as evidence provided is sufficient for trial.

District Commissioner Major General Rudolph Adolph gives the Justice Department a thumbs up for the decision as it will give a stern warning to the perpetrators and would be perpetrators who are undermining the African tradition of circumcision.

