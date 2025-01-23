R4,000 bail for SAPS Captain accused of R1 million theft from Crime Intelligence offices in East London

Picture of SAPS badge. A police captain has been granted bail following theft allegations.

A South African Police Services (SAPS) Captain has been released on bail following allegations of theft.

Captain Ntombekhaya Patricia August, 49, was granted R4,000 bail in the East London Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

August faces charges of theft and obstructing justice.

"August appeared in court on charges related to the alleged theft of over R1 million from the Crime Intelligence Offices in East London on January 10, 2025," explained Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

He said according to reports, an unknown man gained access to the offices by claiming to be visiting August, and then allegedly pulled out a firearm and handed August a school bag, demanding money.

"August reportedly complied, and the man made off with the stolen funds."

The accused made her first appearance on January 20, 2025, after investigations linked her to the commission of the crime.

The NPA said her accomplice remains at large.

"It is the state’s case that August staged the scene of the robbery and/or pretended that the money was appropriated during the robbery."

The matter was adjourned to March 4, 2025 for further investigations.

IOL News