Judgment date set for televangelist Timothy Omotoso's case

Judgement in the case against televangelist Timothy Omotso and his two co-accused is expected to take place in April.

The matter has dragged on for several years due to a number of delays, including some witnesses no longer wanting to testify as they had moved on with their lives and did not want to re-live their ordeals, finally wrapped up in the High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division, Gqeberha, this week. This turn of events reduced the number of charges from the initial 63.

Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho were arrested in April 2017 and face charges of racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault.

Omotoso, a Nigerian national, remained in custody while Sulani and Sitho were granted bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said court postponed the matter after the state and the defence submitted their heads of argument.

"It follows a decision on previous applications by the televangelist for five special entries for a mistrial. Including an application made on January 16, 2024, where the defence made an application for the judge to reconsider her previous judgment on the application for discharge," explained NPA spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali.

Omotoso, addressed as "the man of God" lead the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) Church with Sulani and Sitho in South Africa, Nigeria and Israel. The church's headquarters were in Durban.