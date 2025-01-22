IOL A total of four people have been killed in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape.

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the murder of three men and a teenager in the Eastern Cape.

The shooting incident took place on Tuesday night after 6 pm on Khalendula Street, NU 11, in Motherwell.

"Information indicates that three unknown males entered a house at Motherwell and shot at the occupants," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

Police reported that three men, aged between 20 and 25, and a 16-year-old girl were killed during the shooting

"A 24-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment."

Police said the motive is not clear at this stage and forms part of the investigation.

"Four counts of murder and attempted murder cases are investigated by SAPS Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) Unit."

SAPS is calling upon any person with information that could assist police with this investigation to contact the Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Nigel Wright on 082 921 2312 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111

There has been a spate of shootings in the Eastern Cape in recent months.

One of the incidents included the mass shooting of 18 people.

A total of 15 men and three ladies were killed in Lusikisiki on September 28, 2024.

The youngest victim was 14-years-old.

To date, police have arrested eight people in connection with the murders.

All the accused, some of whom are convicted killers, are behind bars awaiting trial.

The trial has been set down for February.

The motive for the murders has not been revealed.

IOL News