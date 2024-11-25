Don’t Look Away: How inter-generational trauma affect young boys into committing violence

UNISA's Eastern Cape conference engages young men and fathers to combat gender-based violence through education and mentorship. File Picture.

The University of South Africa (UNISA) hosted a men’s conference in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, as part of efforts to address gender-based violence (GBV).

The province, plagued by violent crimes against women, has witnessed a surge in such incidents in recent months, prompting urgent action from community stakeholders.

The event brought together young boys from five local schools, fathers, and community leaders to discuss the roots of GBV and strategies to foster a safer society. The conference highlighted the intergenerational transfer of trauma and its impact on male behaviour.

Phiwe Phangwa, a learner participating in the conference told SABC News that “pain is passed from father to son, which implies that as sons, we inherit the pain from our fathers.”

UNISA’s women’s forum emphasised the critical role women play in guiding men and boys.

Representative Vuyokazi Sigaqa, said that “Men are often reluctant to seek help, particularly regarding their mental health. As mothers and women, we must support them to break the cycle of violence.”

The conference also addressed the societal pressure and environments that shape negative male behaviours. Informative videos were used to educate attendees on the social challenges faced by women. Participants were encouraged to seek help and reject harmful gender norms.

The Human Sciences Research Council underscored the connection between men’s mental health and violent behaviour towards women, reinforcing the importance of early interventions.

UNISA stressed its commitment to mentoring the next generation, focusing on grade 11 learners to instil positive values before they transition to adulthood.

“If we sow the seed in young men, they will carry the legacy of strong family values,” a UNISA spokesperson remarked.

The event called on fathers to lead by example, promoting good family values and strengthening the father-son relationship as a foundation for societal change.

IOL