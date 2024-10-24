Three dead, scores displaced after rains wreak havoc in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane walked through some of the areas affecting by the recent rains. Picture: Facebook

At least three people have died and thousands more displaced following torrential downpours in the Eastern Cape earlier this week.

In two of the cases, the deceased perished after touching live electrical connections.

Police said in the first incident, a 75-year-old man woke up to find his lounge flooded. He is believed to have then tried to remove electrical wires that were submerged under way. Police said Nkuleleko Gqomo was electrocuted and died at the scene.

Meanwhile, in another case, 51-year-old Bukelwa Ndima, died after coming into contact with live wires.

It is alleged that she left her house and her body was found hours later by relatives. She is believed to have come into contact with illegal connections while walking.

It is unclear at this stage how the third person died but police are investigating further.

Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, visited the areas and sympathised with the families.

"I would like to extend my condolences to families of those who lost their lives and those affected by the floods. I also assure residents that all resources are being deployed for safety and recovery," he said.

Mabuyane said provincial disaster management teams have been mobilised to respond to flood-stricken areas particularly in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metros of Gqeberha and Kariega.

Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers has also rallied support from donors and worked alongside government agencies to provide aid to families in need.

Teams have been delivering blankets, clothing, mats and other relief packages to people. Relief efforts continue.

