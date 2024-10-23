Eastern Cape Flooding: Here’s what happens to the 319 matric pupils who didn’t write the CAT exam

Some of the damage following floods in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied

The Eastern Cape Department of Education said the 319 matric pupil who did not write the Computer Application Technology (CAT) exam in the Kariega district on Tuesday will rewrite it on November 28.

The CAT paper had to be suspended following heavy rainfall and flooding that led to power outages in the Kariega district.

People had to be evacuated and there were extensive infrastructural and road damages.

The Department said a total of 4,873 full-time candidates are registered for the CAT exam.

“Most schools have confirmed that learners wrote without disruption,” said Department spokesperson Mali Mtima.

“However, the inclement weather created serious problems of access and power outages for Kariega/ Uitenhage schools that are part of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.”

The Department said in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro 50 schools offer CAT with 2,054 pupil (42%) out of the total candidates population of the province.

“There are 319 candidates who have not managed to write, all coming from five schools in Uitenhage/ Kariega area.

“These candidates shall be offered a re-write of CAT by DBE on November 28.”

Mtima said the department is expediting alternative examination accommodation for learners who are using scholar transport in this area.

“Discussions with Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality for usage of churches and community halls are at an advance stage as an alternative to flooded schools.”

In addition, Learner Teacher Support Material (LTSM) to 300 schools has been suspended for two days due to the heavy rains.

Education MEC, Fundile Gade promised the full swing delivery as soon as the rain subsides.

“Picking and packaging is still in full swing in the warehouse since the district has already received 100% of its allocation from the provincial warehouse. However, to avoid damages to the consignment in transit to schools, we have decided to suspend until the weather clears.

“Our time-lines may be affected by a day or two due to this, but we are already working on a recovery plan for the lost delivery time.”

