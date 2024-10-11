Teacher suspended for allegedly having sexual relationships with girls at EC high school

A teacher from a high school has been suspended in allegations of having multiple relationships with learners. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspaper

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Joy Maimela, has reacted strongly to reports that a teacher at Queenstown Girls High School, in the Eastern Cape, has been suspended for allegedly engaging in multiple sexual relationships with learners.

The school’s announcement of the teacher’s suspension came on Thursday afternoon after a viral social media post raised serious concerns about the teacher’s conduct.

Maimela expressed her dismay at the situation, highlighting the expectation that schools should be safe environments for children.

“I am utterly shocked and disgusted by these allegations. We send our girl-children to school and assume and expect it to be a safe environment. Yet now we read about a teacher, who is in a position of authority, having multiple sexual relationships with learners,” said Maimela.

Reports indicate that the teacher has not yet been arrested, prompting concern among learners, who have voiced fears for their safety.

“I note the fear of learners. I want to appeal to law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in the investigation. Our children are vulnerable in situations like this, and predators abuse their power of authority over them,” Maimela said.

In response to the unfolding crisis, the Eastern Cape Department of Education has dispatched a team to conduct an initial investigation into the allegations.

Maimela praised this prompt action, emphasising the need for a swift and comprehensive inquiry.

She also called for the school to provide psychological support to learners affected by the incident, stressing the importance of addressing the emotional impact on those involved.

“The school should be provided with psycho-social support to ensure that those learners directly and indirectly affected by the alleged events are not scarred for life and to help them cope with the situation,” Maimela said.

IOL News