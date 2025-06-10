What to do and who to call if you get a power outage caused by inclement weather

As winter grips South Africans, keeping us in multiple layers of clothing and drinking copious amounts of hot beverages, residents not only have to worry about the cold but also face the looming threat of power outages.

Eskom's load shedding might be a thing of the past (for now), but power outages are fairly common during severe weather.

Inclement weather can lead to flooding, property damage, and critical infrastructure failures, making it important for citizens to be well-prepared and informed.

But who do you report the outages to?

Reporting power outages

A sudden power outage can quickly cause panic, so knowing how and where to report electrical faults is key.

To make it easier for yourself, contact the electricity or power department of your local municipality to report faults.

For example, individuals in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality can contact the Electricity and Energy Call Centre at 041 506 5595. The municipality stated it is committed to additional resources to swiftly address any electricity-related issues arising from adverse conditions.

The City of Cape Town also provides multiple channels for reporting power outages. Residents can reach out via phone at 086 0103 089, then select Option 3, send an email to [email protected], or simply SMS “31120”.

Meanwhile, the City of eThekwini assures residents of its commitment to restoring power promptly. With four platforms available for reporting faults, eThekwini encourages electronic logging, which is fully automated. Residents can utilise the eThekwini mobile app or send a WhatsApp message saying "Hi" to 076 791 2449 to initiate the process effortlessly.

Similarly, the City of Ekurhuleni provides accessible avenues for residents to report issues. The call centre is reachable at 0860 543 000, via email at [email protected], or through the My CoE App—available 24/7 for convenience.