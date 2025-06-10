Viral video of dancing influencer and starving dog leads to animal cruelty charges
How a viral video led to the rescue of 'Bobby' the starving dog by NSPCA.
A content creator who posted a video of herself dancing while her dog sat looking emaciated in the background has been charged in terms of the Animal Protection Act, and the dog, 'Bobby' rescued.
The National Council of SPCA's (NSPCA) took swift action to rescue the dog after the clip went viral.
The video concerned viewers who contacted the organisation, claiming that the canine was visibly emaciated and was allegedly being abused.
Dozens of complaints were sent out by worried individuals and dog lovers alike, which led to the location of the woman and the dog.
"Last week, a video went viral, but not for the right reasons. While a social media influencer danced for likes, an emaciated dog sat sadly in the background. That dog, affectionately named Bobby by hundreds of South Africans moved by her plight, is finally safe," said the NSPCA.
According to the NSPCA, Bobby was allegedly forced to eat plastic to stay alive.
"Bobby was found severely malnourished, suffering from fly strike, and covered in ticks and fleas. Our Special Projects Unit (SPU) jumped into action and tracked down Bobby's owner and the influencer. She's on a long road to recovery, but once healthy, she'll be sterilised and available to the loving and caring home she deserves.
"The influencer sarcastically mocked the NSPCA, after hearing that we were on her trail. Now she will be facing the charges, while Bobby walked out victorious against her cruelty."
Citizens are urged to always report instances of animal cruelty.
