Eastern Cape storm turns deadly: Five killed in N2 taxi crash
Mountain passes are covered in thick snow.
Image: Eastern Cape Department of Transport/Facebook
The continuous adverse weather conditions in the Eastern Cape have claimed the lives of five people after a collision on the N2 on Tuesday.
The accident occurred between Braakfontein and Cintsa just outside East London.
According to Unathi Binqose, the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Transport Department, the victims of the crash were all adults, three women and two men.
Reports indicate the crash occurred after the driver swerved to avoid a tree that had fallen in the road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the taxi overturned, resulting in the death of five.
Two people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
The Eastern Cape Transport Department has urged all road users to exercise extra caution during the current weather conditions.
This is not the first accident; the N10 was reopened on Tuesday morning after being closed for hours due to a head-on collision involving two trucks.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has advised of widespread flooding of roads and settlements.
“There is danger to life due to fast-flowing streams or deep water. Widespread transport routes and travel services are to be severely affected. Widespread prolonged disruption to essential services like water, electricity, communities, and schools,” the weather service said.
The Saws said a cut-off low system is expected to persist over the interior of the country, resulting in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, with possible flooding over the OR Tambo District Municipality.
IOL
