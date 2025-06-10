Eastern Cape storm turns deadly: Five killed in N2 taxi crash

The continuous adverse weather conditions in the Eastern Cape have claimed the lives of five people after a collision on the N2 on Tuesday.

The accident occurred between Braakfontein and Cintsa just outside East London.

According to Unathi Binqose, the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Transport Department, the victims of the crash were all adults, three women and two men.

Reports indicate the crash occurred after the driver swerved to avoid a tree that had fallen in the road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the taxi overturned, resulting in the death of five.