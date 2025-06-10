Gusty winds and snow wreak havoc across KZN
Resident across Durban reported falling trees and damage to property following a bout of gale-force winds on Tuesday.
Gusty winds have battered parts of the KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, thanks to a cold front making its way across the country.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) had issued a Level 4 alert for damaging winds until Wednesday morning.
"Damaging winds are anticipated between Port Edward and Kosi Bay from Tuesday mid-morning until Wednesday evening, which could cause substantial sand build-up on coastal routes, disrupt ports and small harbours, and risk dragging anchor or breaking mooring lines for medium to large vessels," said MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi.
He said disaster management teams across KZN are actively responding to numerous weather-related incidents. These conditions include heavy snow, damaging winds, and significant rainfall.
N2 around Kokstad - Port Shepstone closed due to snowfall
Road Closures
MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma announced that several roads were closed due to weather-related incidents.
"To save lives, we have decided to close completely the road between Kokstad and Pietemaritzburg as well as R603 - Tacoma to Reit," he said.
Duma said officials from the Road Safety and Traffic Inspectorate are already involved in the coordination of possible road closures and the observation of major routes in consultation with N3 Toll Concession.
"The focus is on N2, Kokstad and Port Shepstone, N3 between Harrismith, Tugela Toll, R617 between Kokstad and Underberg, Ingeli and N3 Mooi-River. More than 10 graders will be stationed on identified routes to ensure faster response and clean up any thick snowfall," Duma said.
Driving in inclement weather
- Slow Down: Drive at a reduced speed to allow for longer braking distances on slippery roads.
- Increase Following Distance: Allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front to give yourself time to react.
- Use Headlights: Keep headlights on low beam to improve visibility in mist, fog, and snow.
- Stay Alert for Fallen Trees or Debris: Be vigilant and prepared to stop or swerve safely if necessary.
- Avoid Sudden Movements: Accelerate, brake, and steer smoothly to avoid skidding.
- Keep Your Car Well Maintained: Ensure that your tyres, brakes, lights, and wipers are in good working order.
