Gusty winds and snow wreak havoc across KZN

Resident across Durban reported falling trees and damage to property following a bout of gale-force winds on Tuesday.

Gusty winds have battered parts of the KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, thanks to a cold front making its way across the country.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) had issued a Level 4 alert for damaging winds until Wednesday morning.

"Damaging winds are anticipated between Port Edward and Kosi Bay from Tuesday mid-morning until Wednesday evening, which could cause substantial sand build-up on coastal routes, disrupt ports and small harbours, and risk dragging anchor or breaking mooring lines for medium to large vessels," said MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

He said disaster management teams across KZN are actively responding to numerous weather-related incidents. These conditions include heavy snow, damaging winds, and significant rainfall.