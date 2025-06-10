A tragic start to winter: man becomes Johannesburg's first cold weather victim

A man, who reportedly died from hypothermia, was found dead in Johannesburg.

A man who reportedly died from hypothermia was found dead on Sophie de Bruyn Street, near Park Station in Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

According to those who frequented the area, the man was a vagrant.

His body, covered with a black plastic bag, lay unnoticed for hours by many who walked past.

According to police, the man, familiar to the local community, was seen sitting by a pole in the early hours of the morning before being found sprawled on the pavement around 5:30am. An ambulance arrived at approximately 7:30am.

The reaction of emergency medical staff, who wrapped the deceased in silver foil, indicated the reality that the man had died from the severe cold. A police officer on the scene suspected hypothermia as the cause of death.