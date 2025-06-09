Western Cape remains free of foot-and-mouth disease: Farmers advised to quarantine new livestock

Sores in the mouth of an FMD infected cow.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture is urging livestock farmers to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to quarantine protocols, following a series of new foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks reported in other provinces.

Recent cases in Newcastle and Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal have spread to Mpumalanga and Gauteng through livestock auctions, raising concerns about the potential reach of the disease.

Although the Western Cape is still free of FMD, the Department warns that the situation could quickly change if precautionary measures are ignored.

“We are urging all livestock owners to be extremely cautious, especially when acquiring new animals,” said Head of Communication for the department of Agriculture, Mary James.

“Introducing even a single infected animal could have devastating consequences for the entire farming community.”