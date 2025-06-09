Western Cape remains free of foot-and-mouth disease: Farmers advised to quarantine new livestock
Sores in the mouth of an FMD infected cow.
Image: Supplied
The Western Cape Department of Agriculture is urging livestock farmers to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to quarantine protocols, following a series of new foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks reported in other provinces.
Recent cases in Newcastle and Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal have spread to Mpumalanga and Gauteng through livestock auctions, raising concerns about the potential reach of the disease.
Although the Western Cape is still free of FMD, the Department warns that the situation could quickly change if precautionary measures are ignored.
“We are urging all livestock owners to be extremely cautious, especially when acquiring new animals,” said Head of Communication for the department of Agriculture, Mary James.
“Introducing even a single infected animal could have devastating consequences for the entire farming community.”
Foot and Mouth Disease is a severe and highly contagious viral illness that affects cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs.
The virus causes painful mouth blisters, excessive drooling, and lameness due to ulcerated hooves. Its incubation period can last up to two weeks, during which animals show no symptoms but can still spread the disease.
To prevent the disease from entering the province, farmers are strongly encouraged to isolate all newly acquired livestock for at least 28 days.
“Every consignment should be accompanied by a veterinary certificate confirming the animals are clinically healthy,” said James.
“Once on the farm, they must be isolated for a full four weeks before joining the rest of the herd.”
The department also discouraged buying animals at auctions due to the increased risk of exposure.
Farmers are reminded to disinfect transport vehicles and only source feed, especially hay, from reputable suppliers in disease-free areas.
“By remaining vigilant and following strict biosecurity protocols, we can protect the Western Cape’s livestock industry and avoid the economic damage that a local outbreak would bring,” said James
