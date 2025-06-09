Three passengers missing after aircraft vanishes in KwaZulu-Natal
An aircraft has gone missing with passengers on board in KwaZulu-Natal. The Pyper Cherokee aircraft with the registration of ZSKFB was last seen on Sunday.
It was carrying three individuals. The aircraft left the Virginia Airport at around 3pm and did not reach its intended destination and was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.
The MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma has announced that he is in touch with experts and officials from the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) following the disappearance.
Duma said that understanding the severe weather patterns predicted by the SA Weather Services (Saws), he has decided to support ARCC with their search and rescue activities.
"We are working with ARCC, South African Police Service (SAPS) in Greytown and other key experts that will ensure the successful search and rescue operation. Importantly, as the Department of Transport we announced in April our plans for the aviation industry as guided by many regulations, including the Economic Regulations for Transport Act," Duma said.
He went on to say that he is involved in serious work at various airports such as Margate, Oribi, Umkhuze, Richards Bay, and Virginia Airport and is currently harmonising the work with relevant departments such as SA Aviation Authority, Airport Company of South Africa, Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs.
