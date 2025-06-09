Severe weather forces closure of Barkly Pass for heavy vehicles
Severe weather and snow caused Barkly Pass to close.
Image: Chris Hani District Municipality
Motorists have been urged to avoid overnight travel and remain vigilant as Barkly Pass is closed for heavy vehicles.
According to a statement released by Chris Hani District Municipality, Barkly Pass was only open for light vehicles at the time of publishing, but is expected to close completely as snow is falling heavily.
This comes as South Africans struggle with severe weather, with temperatures plummeting with cold fronts sweeping the country.
In addition to Barkly Pass, Traffic SA has reported that the N9 between Middelburg and Graaff Reinet is closed, and motorists should be aware of snow conditions at Lootsberg Pass.
Image: Chris Hani District Municipality
According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), disruptive rain and snow, as well as damaging winds, are expected over the eastern areas of the country.
SAWS has provided the extended weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 10-11, 2025. On Tuesday, there is a 30% to 60% chance of showers and thundershowers in the south, with an 80% chance in the southeast. Snow is also possible over the escarpment.
For Wednesday, conditions are expected to be fine to partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of rain and showers along the southeast coast.
Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, June 12-13, 2025, the weather outlook indicates partly cloudy skies in the east, with isolated showers along the east coast. Overall, it will be fine and cold, but very cold conditions are anticipated in some areas of the southeast.
