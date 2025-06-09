Severe weather forces closure of Barkly Pass for heavy vehicles

Motorists have been urged to avoid overnight travel and remain vigilant as Barkly Pass is closed for heavy vehicles.

According to a statement released by Chris Hani District Municipality, Barkly Pass was only open for light vehicles at the time of publishing, but is expected to close completely as snow is falling heavily.

This comes as South Africans struggle with severe weather, with temperatures plummeting with cold fronts sweeping the country.

In addition to Barkly Pass, Traffic SA has reported that the N9 between Middelburg and Graaff Reinet is closed, and motorists should be aware of snow conditions at Lootsberg Pass.